One of the last survivors of the Holocaust in Belgium, Henri Kichka died of covid-19 on Saturday (25/4), in a nursing home in Brussels, at the age of 94.

Henri Kichka was one of the few survivors of the most notorious Nazi concentration camp

Photo: BBC News Brasil

Kichka was one of the few men and women who survived Auschwitz, the extermination camp created by the Nazis in southern Poland during World War II.

He spoke to the BBC in January about his experience. Asked how he survived, Kichka said: “It was not possible to live in Auschwitz. The place itself was death”.

In a tribute posted on Facebook, his son Michel Kichka wrote: “A microscopic coronavirus has succeeded in something that the entire Nazi army has failed. My father had survived the March of Death, but today his March of Life has ended.”

Slave labor and ‘death march’

Henri Kichka’s parents moved to Belgium to escape anti-Semitism

Photo: Personal Archive / BBC News Brasil

Henri Kichka was born in Brussels in 1926, to a Jewish family of Polish origin. His parents had fled anti-Semitism in Eastern Europe to build a new life in the West.

When Nazi Germany invaded and occupied Belgium, they were left with nowhere to hide and were soon deported in 1942.

Henri and his father were sent to do slave labor in different fields before being taken to Auschwitz.

The women in the family – Henri’s mother, sisters and aunt – went directly to Auschwitz, where they died in the gas chambers as soon as they arrived.

In 1945, with the advance of the Soviet army, the Nazis sent prisoners from Auschwitz, Henri among them, on a “death march” to other camps further west. Most of the prisoners died on the journey.

Life after Auschwitz

Henri married, opened a store with his wife and built a large family

Photo: Personal Archive / BBC News Brasil

For years after the war, Henri never spoke of his experience. He married, opened a store with his wife and built a large family: four children, nine grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

Later, however, he changed his mind and started giving lectures at schools, feeling that it was worth the pain of remembering what he had lived to ensure that others did not forget the Holocaust.

And, 60 years after the end of the war, Henri published a memoir of his life in the fields, to ensure that his voice was still heard when he left.

See too:

Coronavirus: how to avoid misinformation in the midst of the covid-19 infodemia

BBC News Brasil – All rights reserved. Reproduction without written permission from BBC News Brasil is prohibited.

