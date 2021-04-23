Aurrera Ondarroa receives SCD Durango

04/23/2021 at 5:03 PM CEST

Next Saturday at 17:00 the match of the third day of the Second Phase of the Third Division will be played, which will face the Aurrera and to Durango in the Zaldupe.

The Aurrera Ondarroa He is looking forward to matchday three after winning the last two games against him Sodupe out of his field and in front of Ariznabarra at home by 0-2 and 1-0, respectively. Since the beginning of the competition, the hosts have won in two of the two matches played so far, with 26 goals for and 31 against.

On the visitors’ side, the SCD Durango had to settle for a 1-1 draw against the Balmaseda during his last match, so he comes to the meeting with the claims of staying this time with the three points. Of the two games he has played in this season of the Second Phase of the Third Division, the SCD Durango he has won zero of them with a balance of 19 goals scored against 24 conceded.

Focusing on performance as a home team, the Aurrera Ondarroa has managed to win in their only duel played so far at home in the Second Phase of the Third Division. In the role of visitor, the SCD Durango he failed to prevail on his only visit so far in the competition.

In their last clashes at the stadium of Aurrera Ondarroa, the numbers show five wins, one loss and seven draws in favor of the local team. In turn, the home team accumulates a streak of five games in a row without losing at home against the Durango. The last match between Aurrera and the Durango This competition was played in March 2017 and ended in a draw (1-1).

Right now, between the Aurrera Ondarroa and the SCD Durango there is a difference of three points in the classification. The team of Joseba Garcia He arrives at the match in third position and with 26 points before the match. For his part, the SCD Durango it has 23 points and ranks fourth in the competition.