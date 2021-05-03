AuronPlay, famous youtuber, predicts 2021 Guardians title for Cruz Azul

Auronplay, famous youtuber and Spanish streamer, predicted and sent his blessing to the Cruz Azul Machine to lift the Liga MX title in this Clausura Guardianes 2021 tournament.

The Youtuber, with more than 28 million subscribers, launched a message of support for Cruz Azul and assured that this tournament will lift the Cup.

“Can you imagine that Cruz Azul wins a final with a blessing? Cruz Azul, you are going to win it. Imagine that they win with a blessing, you freak out.” Auron said on the live.

The Machine finished leader of the tournament and is one of the main contenders for the title of the Guardians 2021, so his fans, once again, one more year, are fully excited.

