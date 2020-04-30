Auro spent eight years of his life at Tricolor

Revealed by the basic categories of Sao Paulo, right-back Auro now plays for Toronto, Canada. The player had the opportunity to defend against Tricolor professionals for three seasons and does not hide that the Morumbi club has a special meaning in his life.

In an exclusive interview with Sports Gazette, Auro shows gratitude and affection for the team where he made his first steps as a football player. In addition to being symbolic within the four lines for the sideline, the Tricolor helped the athlete to realize a big dream off the pitch.

“I am very grateful to São Paulo until today. I am very grateful to the professionals with whom I worked, both at the base and at the professional. It was where I received opportunities with my work, effort and dedication, with all the structure that the club has. With the help from São Paulo, I managed to buy a house for my mother, which was the biggest dream I could make. I spent eight years in São Paulo, it’s practically a life “, said the player.

Recalling his time with the main team of São Paulo, Auro regrets the excessive change of coaches made by the club after the resignation of Muricy Ramalho, in the beginning of 2015. The defender believes he was hampered by the instability of the technical command of Tricolor, starting to receive fewer chances on the pitch and losing motivation on a daily basis.

“I think there was a lack of opportunities in São Paulo, yes. But, at that time in São Paulo, a coach came and stayed for two, three months and then left. Then another coach came and it was the same thing. After Muricy left, it was practically a hurricane, many coaches came and went, “said Auro.

“At that time, the coaches were betting on more experienced players, because I had to win anyway. I also think that I lacked a little more maturity at that time, there were moments when I was unwilling to play, not in the mood to work, because the coaches changed and I was on the bench “, he concluded.

For São Paulo, Auro played 36 official matches between the years 2014 and 2016. Then, he was loaned to América-MG and then to Toronto, which acquired the player definitively at the end of 2018, after the side showed good performance inside the field. Auro has a contract with the Canadian team until December 2021.

