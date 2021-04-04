Aurélien Comte does not lose hope of returning to the WTCR grid

Aurélien Comte has not had the desired continuity in the WTCR. After competing in 2018 with one of DG Sport Competition’s Peugeot 308 TCRs, achieving a victory and six podiums, the French driver decided to continue with the team and compete in TCR Europe in 2019, category in which he added another two podiums. Away from the team project, the 32-year-old found the option to return to WTCR with Vukovic Motorsport. At the wheel of the team’s Renault Mégane RS TCR, Aurélien Comte competed from the third to the sixth round of the championship, scoring points in five races.

With their experience and results as the best guarantee, Aurélien Comte continues to work to be back on the WTCR grid in 2021, this being his main objective: “Being on the WTCR grid is my goal and I really hope I can be there this season. It is true that now I do not have any concrete proposal, so I need a team that trusts me, although I know that the situation is difficult without a budget. I also know that the competition is there both to find a seat and to achieve the best results. I will do my best at all times».

Tom Coronel repeats in WTCR with Comtoyou Racing’s third AudiRead news

Analyzing his options, Comte notes: «I did not expect to compete in the WTCR in 2020 because the championship had already started. Vukovic Motorsport gave me the opportunity and they did a great job. The car and the team deserve their place in WTCR. I think so do I, since I have a good experience in the championship. I know practically all the tracks and that is always an advantage when it comes to finding the rhythm and transmitting your feelings to the engineers. I also know Adria, before its last modification, in addition to having added kilometers and kilometers on other tracks through my time at TCR Europe ».