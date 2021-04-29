Aural perfection: this is what the atmospheric V12 of the Ferrari 812 GTS sounds like with a handcrafted exhaust (+ video)

What is the best sounding engine? Possibly one of the most popular responses is “an atmospheric V12”. And yes, I can’t agree more: as good as other engines sound, the high-pitched, scraping sound of a high-speed V12 it is absolutely unmatched. The V12 is the most characteristic engine of brands like Ferrari, and it is the only mechanical option in cars like the Ferrari 812 GTS, possibly the most hedonistic Ferrari of recent years. A car whose exhaust sounds even better thanks to the craftsmanship of Fabspeed.

Fabspeed is an American manufacturer of exhausts, and they have created an ad-hoc exhaust line for the Italian convertible. This exhaust line is X-shaped – with a crossover under the car – and the flow of exhaust gases comes out more freely thanks to the installation of sports catalysts. The result of all this are 36 additional hp and a weight reduction of 4.5 kilos compared to the original exhaust. In silver: this 812 GTS develops 836 hp of power, more than the special version of the Ferrari 812 Superfast just presented.

The 812 GTS is the convertible version – with a retractable hardtop – of the spectacular Ferrari 812 Superfast.

And not only is it more powerful and faster, but its sound is even more demonic. As standard, an 812 Superfast sounds better than just about any other car. Fabspeed’s escape is the icing on a delicious cake, with a tremendous howl at full throttle, especially patent under load and in reductions. All in all, it doesn’t seem to be unbearable in smooth driving. If I had the financial power to buy a Ferrari 812 GTS, the $ 8,995 that the exhaust costs they would be my first purchase (see Fabspeed website).

