Aurah Ruiz has decided to face one of the worst experiences of her life and has confessed all the details of the abortion that she suffered while maintaining a relationship with Jesé Rodríguez, with him she would later become Nyan’s mother and with him she currently has a confrontation that has reached the courts. Through her channel on the ‘Mtmad’ platform, the Canary Islands could not help but get excited while discovering a most intimate and personal episode.

“Today I come to talk to you about a very personal subject of mine. It was very difficult for me to know if I should do it. Many women have asked me about my pregnancy and, after thinking about it, I have decided that I will tell my story from start to finish. I hope you can understand me“announced the one who was a contestant on ‘GH VIP’ and a member of ‘Women and Men and vice versa’.”Surely after seeing it you understand a little more what my life entails. “

The events took place when both lived in Paris after the signing of the Canarian footballer by PSG. “One day my belly started to hurt a lot and I ended up squatting at the foot of the hotel bed. I couldn’t stop writhing from the pain on the floor. Jesé then took me to the hospital, they did an analysis and left me in a room“the young woman began recounting.

Within minutes of entering the facility, the doctor, accompanied by Jesé, told her that she was pregnant, but her tests had always given her a negative: “They did an ultrasound and there was no baby. They kept looking at me and saw that I had loose blood outside my organs. They couldn’t do anything at the time and they sent me home,” he continued. “I was shocked, I did not expect it, I did not want it at that time. The world came over me“

But just five days later, the Canary Islands returned to the hospital. Again, she underwent an ultrasound, and that’s when she received the diagnosis: “The baby was in a tube instead of being in the womb in order to develop“. Aurah has not been able to hold back the tears, attributing some guilt, since she wished that the baby was not there:” I was very afraid, I was not ready, but I thought that my wish had been fulfilled and I felt very bad, “he confessed.

Despite the terrible experience, the young woman highlights the support she had at all times from Jesé, her excitement at receiving the news and her understanding and her respect for her decision not to want to be a mother for the moment. Soon after, she would become pregnant with Nyan, a pregnancy that she will talk about in her next video to end the rumors and speculation that have surrounded the issue from the beginning.