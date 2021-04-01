Aura Cristina Geithner, the 54-year-old actress who debuted on the adult platform

The famous Sites with exclusive content for adults have become a great platform for young models, actresses and influencers who take advantage to generate income thanks to their beauty and although young content creators predominate, Aura Cristina Geithner, a Colombian actress, is breaking stereotypes.

Cristina Geithner, 54, dared to open her own Onyfans platform, which she promises to fill with her best and most sensual content.

The actress, who has more than 800,000 followers on Instagram, decided to venture into this new ‘fashion’ of exclusive content and ensures that she has no problem showing her body.

“Before, we artists were subject to what the production companies suggested, today you are the owner of your company.”

Aura Cristina saw a business opportunity on the new platform and took it, because for her, there is no shame in her body and she wants to pamper her fans with her best content.

