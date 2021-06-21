Aura Cristina Geithner steals sighs with daring dance in networks (Video)

The Colombian actress, Aura Cristina Geithner He continues to steal sighs on social media with his recent videos and photos. The 54-year-old model recently surprised everyone with her exclusive content on one of the most popular platforms.

However, for those who are not subscribed, they can see something in their account instagram than they could find on the platform, since Geithner spoils his most loyal followers week after week.

A few days ago, the actress uploaded a small video in which she showed off her toned figure and danced with a swimsuit with an audio insert that made hundreds of thousands of fans smile.

Likewise, this Father’s Day, he uploaded a photo session that you can see in full on his platform, in which he poses the most tremendous with a black dress and heels, achieving little more than 40 thousand likes.