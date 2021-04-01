Aura Cristina Geithner debuts at OnlyFans

Aura Cristina Geithner She is a famous actress, renowned soap opera villain who through Instagram has exploited all her sensuality and thus also uncovered her most daring and erotic side. Which now will not be limited to networks like TikTok. Now, the Colombian takes the leap to OnlyFans, platform where Suzy Cortez, Noelia, Cardi B and Bella Thorne give a lot to talk about. Especially Suzy and Bella, who apparently have been able to earn around a million dollars, thanks to the content they publish there.

The actress spoke with People en Español magazine and said that she knows very well how to adapt to new times and that even changes do not scare her. “I am a current woman, who lives, who dreams, who works, who is happy and I love to adapt to new changes because they do not scare me.”

About her debut in OnlyFans, the actress says that on this platform she will have the luxury of being more creative. “I will continue to play with sensuality, eroticism, beauty, with the difference that at OnlyFans I will be able to afford to be creative.” But now her fans will have to pay, in order to have access to this most creative side of the actress.

