Aura Cristina Geithner captivates her followers with ‘spicy’ dance in a swimsuit (Video)

The Colombian actress, Aura Cristina Geithner, surprised everyone a few weeks ago by revealing that it would be entering one of the best-known platforms for exclusive content, which was a success.

However, the 54-year-old model, who looks better than ever, does not want to abandon her thousands of followers who have not managed to get a subscription, so she showed off her best steps to the rhythm of Karol G.

In a translucent robe and white bathing suit, Geithner received thousands of positive comments, who highlighted his heart attack abdomen, showing that he remains in great shape.

The video has managed to reach 300 thousand likes and 700 comments. The Colombian actress has been renewed in her social networks, both for her images and for her fun and daring Tik Tok.