Aunt Pita ?, Chiquis Rivera reveals if he marked her at age 11 | Instagram

The beloved Chiquis Rivera once again finds herself in scandal, this after she will make sure that it would be her own aunt, Pita Saavedra, who would have marked her at only 11 years of age.

Janney Marín Rivera broke the silence before the accusations that it would have been her grandmother’s sister who would have marked her for life and denied this information.

He was the son of Pita Saavedra who spoke ill of the woman and led us to think that it would have been the one who hurt Chiquis Rivera when she was just a child.

It may interest you: This was the love story between Thalía and an ex-footballer

For his part, Pita asked for support from Chiquis Rivera placeholder image asking him to deny said information and that was what the daughter of the Diva de la Banda did. The singer denied everything and indicated that she does not want to reveal the name of the woman, very close to her mother, who touched her.

It may interest you: Ricky Martin and her husband Instagram love each other in a photo

Pita Saavedra assured in El Gordo y la Flaca that everything is about a smear campaign by Don Pedro Rivera, who would be close to launching a new project and being in controversy would favor him.

It may interest you: With starfish, Galilea Montijo is a little mermaid in a swimsuit

Doña Rosa Rivera did not delve into details and only did not know that Pita was her sister; Meanwhile, his grandson Jhonny Rivera shared his love for Pita on social networks.

Follow us on Facebook and get more from Show News!

Chiquis Rivera has spoken on several occasions about the moments that marked his life, which range from his own father, who is in prison, to his experiences with women.