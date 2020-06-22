During the past week, one of the news that gained relevance was the disappearance of one of the most emblematic faces in the world of marketing: Aunt Jemima.

The iconic hot cakes brand, Aunt Jemima will disappear and this occurs at a time when racism is being discussed, after the African-American community denounces the siege by the police, which has been evidenced after the murder of George Floyd in the hands of an agent.

Aunt Jemima will disappear and the brand will change its name and image, so this action joins other brands that have sought to combat stereotypes in their products and image.

Between racism and history

Given the latest events that have occurred in markets such as the United States, there are more and more brands that have reviewed their assets, communication, and even structure so as not to lose relevance and not to see their reputation affected by a consumer that is showing more and more concerned about issues such as discrimination, lack of inclusion and racism.

Issues such as feminism, racism and well-being will generate mixed opinions in the same way that deeply rooted aspects such as religion or politics already do. Building brands that contribute to the well-being of the target audience and communicate this value will be as complex as necessary.

Recall the findings of a recent study signed by 4A which indicates that 67 percent of marketers believe that changing values ​​are making brands more interested in corporate responsibility and value-based marketing, while Consumers say they welcome those brands that take a positive stance on issues such as the fight against racism, inclusion or equality.

If we consider this trend, the position taken by Aunt Jemima, owned by PepsiCo, is aligned to what the market demands and although the decision was applauded by many, now this position has found some special detractors: the family of a woman who was the face of the popular brand.

Annoyed with the decision

As indicated by the New York Post, a Texas family identified as relatives of Lillian Richard, who was the image of Aunt Jemima during 1925, has asked Quaker Oats to reconsider the decision to remove the image of the aforementioned woman from their packaging. flour for hot cakes.

As alleged by Vera Harris, the family is proud that Quaker Oats used the image of their second cousin to become a representative of the brand in 1925.

“She was considered a heroine in (her hometown of) Hawkins, and we are proud of that. We don’t want that story erased, « said Harris.

Harris said Richard worked for the company for 23 years, traveling as Aunt Jemima to serve pancakes until he suffered a stroke.

“She made an honest living for several years. She toured Texas, « Harris said, noting that back then » there weren’t many jobs, especially for black women. «

It’s not the only time

The demand for PepsiCo comes at a time when everything seems to indicate that brands are obliged to take greater responsibility in racial terms.

It is important that this was not the only time that the brand has been involved in a controversy by the families of women who, at some point in history, starred in Aunt Jemima.

According to a USA Today report published by the Consumerist portal, the first woman to take on the role of ‘Tia Jemima’ was Nancy Green, known in multiple countries – in a kind of ‘socially acceptable racism’– as the “bold « Of the hot cakes. She was a 19th-century slave from the state of Kentucky, who in 1890 served as the image of the popular pancake brand.

However, it was not until almost a century later, in 1989, when Aunt Jemima’s woman’s design changed her head scarf for a salon hairstyle and pearls on her neck. Despite this, the racial stereotype remained and served so that almost 25 years later, the descendants of the women involved decided to take legal action against the popular brand.

The lawsuit, brought by two grandsons of Anna Short Harrington – who along with Nancy Green worked at the company’s early days – told the Chicago federal court that both were key players in creating the image and recipe for number pancakes. one from America, so they asked for compensation for $ 2 billion and compensation for future earnings.

In an interview for the media, D.W. Hunter, one of Harrington’s grandchildren, mentioned that Tia Jemima became « one of the most exploited and abused women in the history of the United States, » referring of course to the permanence of a racial stereotype for more than 125 years. in the market.

For its part, the company PepsiCo -owners of the brand- mentioned that there are no contracts with the women who played Aunt Jemima in the brand’s packaging. USA Today shared the following statement:

“PepsiCo and Quaker are in search of contracts related to Mrs. Anna S. Harrington, who if they existed would be 60 years old. We have not located any document in the places where they have been searched. ”

SUBSCRIBE TO PREMIUM CONTENT FOR ONLY $ 299