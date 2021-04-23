Aung La Nsang vs. Ridder 2’s Reiner is the new star of ONE on TNT 4

Aung la nsang will run into a new old acquaintance on the star of the ONE on TNT 4 of this Wednesday.

ESPN’s Ariel Helwani reported this Friday morning that the ONE will not have a second chapter with Vitaly Bigdash as planned since he will now defend his belt against the fighter who dethroned him at 185 pounds: Ridder’s Reiner.

Nsang, 35, hasn’t exactly competed since that first-round submission loss in the ONE Championship: Inside the Matrix in October 2020.

The product of Sanford MMA was on a seven-game winning streak and had just been crowned Semi-Complete champion with a TKO in the second round against Brandon vera in the ONE Championship: Century Part 2.

The 30-year-old Ridder comes to the card with an undefeated record of 13-0, twelve before the limit (nine submissions, three KO / TKO).

The ONE on TNT 4 takes place this Wednesday, April 28 from the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang.