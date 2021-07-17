Aung La Nsang vs. Official Leonardo Ataides as ONE: Battleground’s co-star

The fighter with the most starting defenses in the history of the Semi-Complete division of ONE Championship He has already defined his date of return to the promotion cage.

The Asian organization announced this morning that Aung la nsang the Brazilian will be measured Leonardo Ataides in the co-star duel of ONE: Battleground.

Nsang comes from losing the 205 and 225-pound belts in a row to Ridder’s Reiner, so he will be looking for his first victory in almost two years.

The product of Sanford MMA has not won since knocking out former Heavyweight champion in the first round, Brandon vera, in the ONE Championship: Century – Part 2, billboard made in October 2019.

Ataides, challenger to the inaugural Middleweight belt, has just lost to Ridder by split decision. That defeat that took place in the ONE Championship: Warriors Code he snapped his streak of three consecutive wins, two of them by KO / TKO.

The 34-year-old Brazilian holds a 5-4 record with the promotion.

The ONE: Battleground will take place on July 30.

