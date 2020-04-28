Jean-Michel Aulas, how do you react to this government announcement about the end of the Ligue 1 season?

The government makes the decisions that allow it to assume and assume responsibility. We cannot criticize or discuss them. They correspond, it is true, to current information on a health crisis which is probably unique in the life of a government. I think they made a number of decisions that are not exactly the ones we are waiting for. Afterwards, I think that in the interpretation that one should have of the decisions that have been announced, there may be the way to make a certain number of proposals that would allow the football season to continue or at least keep playing.

What would these proposals be?

On the one hand, I listened carefully to the Prime Minister. I also participated in the exchange with the Minister of Sports who was extremely precise. What I understood is that the plan which was proposed by the League, which was a plan which made it possible to end the championship by resuming from the deconfinement on May 11 and by starting to play on June 15, allow to finish on August 3. What I understood from each other’s statements was that this plan had not been accepted. And that there were a certain number of constraints with milestones at the start of June, others in July, others in August which would have allowed or would perhaps allow to be in harmony with what the ‘UEFA. The difficulty of what is interpreted today is that France is taking a direction which is not necessarily that of all European countries. And that is not in line with what UEFA wanted, so that will undoubtedly pose a certain number of problems for clubs which are qualified for the European Cup like PSG and OL. But also to pose a certain number of problems as for the definition of who will descend, of who is qualified for the European Cups. There are a certain number of interpretations if the championship ends before the month of August which are surely damaging and prejudicial for a certain number of clubs.

Is the Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 season over or do you think that an alternative solution must be found which is suitable for everyone?

First, I participated in the Comex (Executive Committee) this afternoon of the federation. We mainly talked about the National 1 championship, which is the responsibility of the Federation. And then of the women’s league where OL are leading. I understood that the decisions that were debated within the comex affected these two competitions which are the responsibility of the federation. And then there are two professional divisions which are the responsibility of the league. What I understood was that the league was to convene through an office, which is slated to take place on Thursday, a board of directors. And that this board of directors will have to decide on the end or the extension of the L1 and L2 championships. The president of the federation has all the power to say things as he feels, but it will be through the office and the board of directors at the league level, this week and next week, which will allow make the final decision. I regret that we go quickly to work. UEFA has defined different scenarios. I don’t know how we will reconcile this potential French decision and then what UEFA has defined. I think you have to be careful and look at the consequences of this decision. Those who find themselves qualified for competitions or remain in the first division are favored by this decision. In the same way that other decisions which could have been taken were not taken, this one can also ask a certain number of questions. That’s why I think we have to go to the end of the analysis and let the league make these decisions when it can do so in the board first, then validated by a general assembly.

How do you respond to people who say your doubts are related only to OL’s ranking?

They are right because the question they ask is the same as if we stop the championship before the end. And so, in one case, we can imagine that those who believe that there are other solutions argue for the classification which would be that of their club. In the same way, one can imagine that those who absolutely want to stop the championship today, are those who are either in a position to play the European Cups, or not to go down.

Three solutions are mentioned for the classification, which one does you prefer?

I wanted to follow very clearly what initiated UEFA and I thought that if we did not have time to finish the championship, it might be useful to look into a play-off solution. I saw that a number of consultants had proposed it. It would consist, for the top and bottom, in completing the initialized phases more quickly. This solution, which would probably be suitable for UEFA, is, I think, a better solution. Now everyone can have their solution of course, the best was to go to day 38. We know that in the past six years, almost 40% of the clubs that were not in a position to either descend or qualify for the European Cup could be in the 38th. These are the statistics that speak. All the decisions which could be taken could be justifiable or criticizable. Those who think the solution is to stop the championship on day 28 must imagine that those who have other solutions are as right as they are.

What is your position on the Champions League? OL want to finish it?

Of course, like all competitions. OL have a team that allows them to be qualified in all competitions. This has been confirmed by UEFA, OL is the only club in Europe still that has qualified in the three UEFA competitions: we are in the quarter-finals of the Youth League, in the quarter-finals of the League of female champions and we are in favorable ballot for the return match (round of 16) against Juve in the Champions League. We are of course in favor of going all the way and playing in August, either in France behind closed doors or abroad.

If the other European championships resume, especially Italy with Juve, will not French clubs be disadvantaged?

In any case, I analyze the Prime Minister’s statement as the possibility of being able to train as early as June, respecting the rules laid down. I do not have the same reading as some on the organization of competitions. By resuming training in mid-June, I think we can surely manage to make a certain number of matches in July, whether friendly or official, to be operational from August 3, which is for the moment program decided by UEFA.

Do you think it will be possible to train in June and July?

It seems to me that this is possible in the statements of Edouard Philippe. But it is true that there are several possible interpretations. Those who want to stop consider that it is not possible. And then those who want to go to the end consider that from the beginning of June, there is again a phase of examination and that if we are under the conditions set by the stages of deconfinement, we should be able to start s ‘train. First two by two, then by ten, then after in a completely normal way. I am further pushed in this analysis by the fact that Germany apparently resumes without there being any additional constraint. Spain wonders to leave, Italy too. England, I don’t know yet. France should not take a single step in this UEFA competition, which comes to penalize the French clubs who are ready to play the competitions.

What will be your reaction on Thursday if the board and the board of directors of the League validate the fact that the championships are over, as Noël Le Graët said on Tuesday evening?

You know, we are completely legitimists. If the decision to stop is confirmed, we will make arrangements to see what our rights are. And above all, see where UEFA stands. We will look at the positions that are proposed by UEFA. I know that UEFA today appreciated the position of the League and the Federation differently in stopping these competitions.

What will happen in the next few days for OL players?

The decision is not made. We have a call tomorrow morning (Wednesday) which will allow us, with the coaches and Juninho, to make the most suitable decision. We are in a pattern where we had to resume, according to the dates of the deconfinement, early May. We are going to shift it, probably to June 5 which is I believe the date given by the Prime Minister to make a progress report, to know if we can train more normally.

Is there nothing to fear about the financial situation of OL?

No, we have a situation which is extremely positive, with equity capital which allows us to wait and prepare the team for next season. Olympique Lyonnais, whatever the direction, will have a very competitive team next season. In the same way that Marseille benefited from not playing every three days this year, if we were not to participate in a European Cup next season, but I don’t imagine, we would prepare to be even more competitive in the future.