In the evening of government announcements preventing a resumption of the 2019-2020 Ligue 1 season, Jean-Michel Aulas spoke on the RMC Sport antenna to suggest the organization of play-offs: “It would consist for the top and the bottom to finish the initialized phases more quickly “. A proposal that the president of Olympique Lyonnais detailed in a document sent to the Professional Football League and unveiled Wednesday by L’Équipe.

His idea is based on a three-phase system, which would reshuffle all the cards based on the standings frozen at the 28th day (despite the Strasbourg-PSG match being scheduled). This would determine the relegations, the qualifications for the European cups, but also the title of champion of France, while Paris Saint-Germain had twelve points ahead.

How the three phases would work

The first phase would involve the six teams ranked from 10th to 15th place (Angers, Strasbourg, Bordeaux, Nantes, Brest, Metz). Three knockout matches (10th vs 15th, 11th vs 14th, 12th vs 13) would give three qualified for the second stage. This would be done with four pools from three teams, who meet once. The top four in the championship (Paris, Marseille, Rennes, Lille) would benefit from a seeded status, the others (Reims, Nice, Lyon, Montpellier, Monaco and the three qualified) would be subject to a draw. The first two in each group would qualify for the final phase.

In this third and final event, a knockout tournament would begin at the quarter-final stage. The winner of the competition would be designated champion of France. He would get his direct qualification for the group stage of the Champions League, just like the unfortunate finalist. The winner of the small final will be issued their ticket for the third preliminary round of the Champions League (or the group stage if the winner of the Europa League is qualified via their championship). As for the loser of the small final, he would have the right to integrate the groups of the Europa League. In total, his plan includes 25 games.

There is no mention of the other two qualified for the Europa League (the first for the group stage, the second for the second qualifying round). These two tickets are normally reserved for the winners of the national cups and donated, if necessary, to the sixth and seventh of the championship.

The 10th could fight for the maintenance

As for the issue of relegation, a “play down” system is imagined by Jean-Michel Aulas with the last five in the ranking of the 28th day (Dijon, Saint-Étienne, Nîmes, Amiens, Toulouse), but also the three losers of the first phase of play-offs for Europe. In this hypothesis, a defeat by Angers, however 10th with two points behind the 5th and twelve lengths ahead of the red zone, would force him to fight for his maintenance in Ligue 1.

Lyonnais leader explained to RMC his method: “This solution, which would probably suit UEFA, is, I think, a better solution. Now everyone can have their solution obviously, the best was to go Day 38. We know that in the last six years, almost 40% of the clubs which were not in a position either to go down or to qualify for the European Cup, could be at the 38th. Statistics speak for themselves. “