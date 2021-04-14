Aulas congratulates PSG

04/14/2021 at 7:18 PM CEST

The Olympique de Lyon it has become, through effort, the second European team in France. The team of Jean-Michel Aulas, its president, reached the semifinals of the last edition of the Champions League in Lisbon, where they fell before the one who would be proclaimed the champion, the Bayern Munich, precisely against another French team, PSG.

Lyon, due to their position in the last table of Ligue 1, did not get a place in this edition of the Champions League.

This week, the 2020 final has been played in the form of a knockout of the quarterfinals of the 20-21 edition. PSG, despite losing the second game at the Parque de los Príncipes, won the pass to the semifinals, and Aulas wanted to dedicate a few words of congratulations to the club in the capital.

“Congratulations to President Nasser, the coach and all the PSG players, who get for France a qualification for the semifinals of the Champions League and the points in the UEFA classification that allows us to consolidate the fifth place in France. Thank you and congratulations & rdquor ;, wrote Jean-Michel Aulas, president of Olympique de Lyon, in a tweet.