If you want to have totally wireless headphones like AirPods but you don’t want to spend as much money, one of the best-rated low-cost options on Amazon is the Aukey T21. These headphones with cane design They are perfect for listening to music, watching videos or making calls without cables.

The Aukey T21 or simply “Aukey’s TWS” are that cheap. Right now they can be much cheaper if you buy them on Amazon and you use the discount code “K7PVMRH6” before making the payment, staying at only € 20.99.

Fully wireless headphones that Bluetooth 5 and a battery for up to 5 hours of playback. Its magnetic charging box allows you to recharge up to 5 times more and are prepared to withstand sweat when playing sports.

The best thing about Aukey headphones is not that they are cheap, it is that for the price they ask they give you much more than you can think. In addition to being wireless and being able to use them independently, they can be used for exercise since they are IPX4 certified, that is, they will resist sweat or rain, but don’t ask for much more.

Aukey T21 battery offers up to 5 hours of playtime continue on a single charge. If you add its magnetic charging box it will last up to 25 hours. Perfect for not having to carry them for several days.

It has touch-based touch controls to manage music playback. Also to call the virtual assistant of your mobile, since it is compatible with Siri on the iPhone or with the Google assistant if you have Android.

You have the Aukey T21 headphones available on Amazon for only € 20.99 using discount code “K7PVMRH6”. A good price for headphones of this type with Bluetooth and compatibility with any device, be it Android, iOS, Windows, macOS … Even with Smart TVs that have Bluetooth.

