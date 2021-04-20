Augusto Sakai vs Jairzinho Rozenstruik added as UFC Fight Night’s main event on June 5

The Brazilian Augusto Sakai has a new rival and date of return to the Octagon. The combat against Shamil Abdurakhimov he was removed due to visa problems. After the discharge, he will face Jairzinho Rozenstruik in the main UFC Fight Night on June 5.

The match was confirmed by Marcelo Barone from Combate.com this Monday night.

Sakai, will try to overcome his first defeat inside the Octagon. After winning his first four bouts in UFC. The winner of Contender Series Brazil was knocked out by Alistair Overeem in the stellar of UFC Vegas 9. August stands out for his strong fists, with 11 wins for KO / TKO.

Rozenstruik will seek to end its unstable phase in UFC. The heavyweight has been alternating between wins and losses in his last few bouts. Jairzinho comes from losing by unanimous decision in front Cyril Gane in the main fight of UFC Vegas 20. Before that fight, he knocked out the former heavyweight champion. Junior Dos Santos on UFC 252.

UFC Fight Night June 5 will be held in a place to be defined.