Augusta National President highlights role of Latinos in tournament

During the press conference prior to 85th edition of the Masters, the first golf ‘major’ of the year that takes place from Thursday to Sunday of this week, the president of Augusta National, the historic venue for this competition, spoke about the historical and future role of Latinos in the world of golf.

“Some of the most exciting moments of the Masters have been starred by Hispanic golfers, from Seve (Severiano Ballesteros) until Sergio (Garcia) and all who came among them, “he said Fred ridley.

“Together with the R&A and the USGA we are involved in golf in Latin America,” said Ridley in relation to the Latin American Amateur Championship (LAAC), from which several participants in the Masters have come out, including the Chilean Joaquin Niemann and the colombian Sebastian Muñoz, who are in Augusta this week.

“We are seeing a lot of progress at the competitive level,” added the Augusta National president. Regarding the golf industry, Ridley praised the Professional Golf Association (PGA of America) for its work with Hispanic golfers in the United States.

In response to questions about another hot topic in the United States, Georgia’s new electoral law, which some consider to restrict minority voting access and has prompted the transfer of the All-Star game from Major League Baseball (MLB) to another state, Ridley stated that “the right to vote is fundamental. No one should be at a disadvantage and there should be confidence in the electoral process ”.

Augusta National, whose members include the CEOs of some of the most important companies in the world, already spoke in 2020 on its defense of inclusion and diversity in the context of combating racism against African Americans (Black Lives Matter ).

In the issue delayed to November 2020, Augusta announced that the veteran African American golfer Lee Elder would join Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player at the opening coup of the Masters and the press conference on the first day of the competition.