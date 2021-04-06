“Augusta makes me feel good and at peace with myself”

For Txema Olazábal, return to Augusta National year after year as Masters championLet’s remember that it was in 1994 and 1999, and it also finished second in 1991, it is always a reason for joy and pride. When the Gipuzkoan is asked about the tournament, standing under the imposing oak tree in front of the clubhouse, Txema gets excited. “This field has given me everything or almost everything. And it makes me feel at peace with myself, “he said Tuesday.

The one from Hondarribia, who played his first Masters as an amateur in 1985, eagerly awaits the moment to reconnect with old friends in the traditional Champions Dinner Tuesday at the club (the host this year is Dustin Johnson) and to face the young talents of the circuit. Olazábal no longer has anything to prove … For the Spanish player, to return to the Magnolia Lane (gateway to Augusta National from Washington Road, and only accessed by members, players and family members) always brings back indelible memories.

Almost with tears in his eyes, he responded to the press: “We keep trying because this site has given me everything, or almost everything. It defines my career, I have wonderful memories of this field, not only of the victories, but also of the experiences lived all these years with people I love and who are not here … (referring to the late manager, advisor, caddy, friend and second dad Sergio Gomez). There are many reasons to come, those moments, those memories, the fact that the field is true that for us it is starting to be a little monster and doing ‘few’ will cost us a lot, but coming to the Champions Dinner and being here is special, it’s worth it ”.

“Many years. The first time I came was in 1985 as an amateur. I have failed a few years due to health problems, but it has been thirty-something years coming, countless memories, special moments… Coming here in some way always excites me and makes me feel good and at peace with myself, ”says Txema excited.

After the experience lived in November, passed through water, the Basque is confident that this week he can experience a Masters like the usual ones: “This week we are going to have the Augusta as we would like to see it always. November was totally unusual, we also had a lot of water. And this year we are already in spring, it seems that the forecast is good for the whole week and the field is playing quite hard. I am convinced that they can do whatever they want with the greens. If the weather is good they will be hard and fast and that is the Augusta we like to see ”.