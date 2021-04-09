“Augusta is very similar to how they prepared the field in the 90’s”

Txema Olazábal came out more than alive from the first day of Masters with 75 hits. The golfer from Hondarribia, beyond the harsh conditions of the Augusta National, he enjoyed the preparation of the field. It reminded him of the years when he won his two Green Jackets. He knows that he is not here to compete for victory, but this Friday he will leave his soul to pass the cut.

Txema ended up satisfied with the game in extreme conditions for him. “It was a tough fight, really. Very difficult conditions, extremely difficult. The hard course, the greens … the truth is that there have been two or three holes where I had no stroke because I could not stop the ball. It is like this, it is very similar to how they prepared the course in the 90s. Now it is longer, but it makes you think a lot, you have to know very well where to attack the hole, you can never miss on the short side, it is a cardinal sin just as the greens are. You need an extraordinary touch and sensitivity. It is nice to see the Masters in these conditions, I think that is what makes it unique, apart from the beauty and the demands of the field. This type of conditions is what truly marks the hallmark of this tournament ”, said the Gipuzkoan.