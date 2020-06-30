The transfer market in La Liga modifies its dates due to the special conditions of the competition in this 2020. The Covid emergency has changed the duration of the campaign, including break, and therefore, the summer and winter transfer windows they move their dates to the days August 4 to October 5 –Both included– and from January 4 to February 1, respectively.

The Spanish professional clubs, as the Cadena Cope advanced, learned this Tuesday of the decision to move the markets, so that they end up adapting to what was chosen by other major leagues such as the Premier League, Serie A or the Bundesliga, matching on closing day. The start, however, varies as it is explained by the end of each of the leagues in 2019/20, with different dates due to the pandemic.

The decision is the result of the work of several days until reaching an agreement, which also includes the closing of the registration period for the group stage of the Champions League on October 6, also for the Europa League. The signings in no case will be made for the current season, but would be facing the next one despite the fact that they can be confirmed on dates coinciding with this year’s Champions League.