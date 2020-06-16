The USTA executive director stated that it will be done in the safest way possible, mitigating all potential risks of Covid-19 contagion.

The US Open, the last ‘Grand Slam’ of the tennis season, will be held from August 31 to September 13, keeping its original dates, even if it is held without an audience, announced New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday.

The organizers of the American tournament, who have had intense conversations with ATP and WTA players In order to know their impressions towards the celebration of the US Open, they finally opted to celebrate the tournament on the scheduled dates before the Covid-19 pandemic was decreed.

The executive director of the American Tennis Federation (USTA), Mike Dowse, said that they are « incredibly excited » that Governor Cuomo and the state of New York approved today the plan to organize the 2020 US Open in both categories. .

« We recognize the tremendous responsibility to organize one of the world’s first sporting events in these difficult times, and lor we will do it in the safest way possible, mitigating all potential risks. Now we can give fans around the world the opportunity to see the best tennis players compete for a US OPen title, ”he said.

Europa Press