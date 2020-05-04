Augura Concamín drastic drop in sales for May 10

Most commercial and service establishments would cease to receive up to 36 billion pesos on May 10, Mother’s Day, 80 percent according to estimates by the Confederation of National Chambers of Commerce, Services and Tourism (Concanaco Servytur)

The president of the Concanaco, José Manuel López Campos indicated that the drastic fall in relation to last year is related to the economic and health crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the Concanaco He said that they expect purchases for Mother’s Day to be done electronically, this would give a breather to many establishments that already have platforms to sell online.

Flowers, among the gifts for May 10

According to Concanaco, Online shopping is expected to register an increase of between 15 to 20 percent as customers continue in confinement keeping the “healthy distance” due to the presence of the virus in Mexico.

In general, according to the Concanaco It is estimated that e-commerce will attract around 12 billion pesos this year for the Mother’s Day celebrations.

The items most benefited in sales for this May 10 would be the sale of clothing and accessories, with 47 percent; jewelry and watches with 15 percent, and flowers, cards and various gifts 11 percent.

“Already department stores and suppliers of prestigious brands launched promotions with online sales, with discounts and months without interest, as well as deferred payments,” stressed the manager.

López Campos, President of Concanaco He said that other items in high demand are sales of mobile phones, tablets and household appliances, which represent a significant number of commercial transactions.

In the case of restaurants, department stores, travel agencies and recreational places, they will have a May 10 without face-to-face sales, when expectations were for an increase of at least 3.0 percent compared to 2019 and reaching an estimated spill of around 49,500 million pesos.

One of the most favored sectors in previous years by this date is the restaurant, which on average each year has an increase between 4.0 and 5.0 percent in sales, as they are the places of greatest preference for families to celebrate mothers .

