Augur Launches “Augur Turbo” on Polygon to Expand Sports Betting Program

Decentralized prediction market platform Augur announced on Monday the launch of a new sportsbook, Augur Turbo, which will be hosted on Polygon’s Layer 2 network.

Augur is a decentralized prediction marketplace built on Ethereum’s (ETH) ERC-20 protocol.

Development originally started in 2014, Augur is one of the pioneers of the crypto prediction markets with the goal of ‘democratizing’ and decentralizing finance.

Prediction markets, like the one Augur uses, they are based primarily on the “wisdom of the crowd” approach.

Reducing Augur fees

Moving to gambling at Polygon will lower Augur fees which can sometimes replace what the bettor wins in the first place.

Augur maintains that:

“Traditional betting exchanges are highly centralized and introduce a lot of restrictions for users, such as limiting payments and withdrawals, diverting fees from 5% to 10% and limiting the types of markets that can be created.”

Create a betting market

Augur Turbo will integrate the Chainlink oracle network to allow users to create their own betting marketss for Major League Baseball, the NBA, various MMA promotions, and the Olympics, among others.

Data such as statistics, scores and schedules will be delivered via Chainlink.

What is most important to bettors is that data to settle bets will be available immediately after the game ends or the markets close.

Make DeFi more accessible

In April, Polygon launched a $ 150 million fund, with the goal of making DeFi more accessible and profitable for onboarding the next million users.

Back then, the project said that a large number of high-profile DeFi platforms, such as Curve Finance and Aave, they had been launched online to offer faster and cheaper DeFi and open up the industry a bit more.

There are more protocols looking for Layer 2 implementations and better scalability solutions, as the Ethereum network has come under increased demand.

Layer 2 Ethereum

For example, the stablecoin infrastructure protocol mStable was launched on a Layer 2 network for faster and cheaper transactions.

He also chose the Polygon platform, the main reasoning behind this is to avoid congestion on the Ethereum network.

