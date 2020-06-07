Activity closes this Sunday, June 7, on day 30 of the Bundesliga 2019-2020when the Augsburg seek to take advantage of their local status to add a win that allows them to get away from the relegation zone, but they will receive Suburb who will also try to take the loot in the SGL Arena.

Time and Channel Augsburg vs Cologne

Campus: SGL Arena, Augsburg, Germany

Hour: 6:00 pm from Germany. 11:00 am from Mexico, Colombia, Ecuador, Panama and Peru. 1:00 pm from Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay. 9:00 am PT / 12:00 pm ET in the United States.

Channel: Fox Sports in Mexico. ESPN in South America. TUDN in the United States.

Augsburg vs Cologne LIVE

The box of Augsburg He has had an irregular campaign wandering around the bottom of the table trying to ensure his permanence at once. After 29 days they have added 8 wins, 7 draws and have been defeated 14 times.

Fuggerstädter It comes from a hard defeat in the last day when it was their turn to visit Hertha Berlin, being beaten 2-0.

For his part, the Suburb He has also had an irregular tournament wandering in the middle of the table. They reap 10 wins, 4 draws and have lost in 14 duels.

The Koln It comes from a new defeat last day when they received RB Leipzig being outscored 2-4.

As he Augsburg As the Suburb they know the importance of this match given that both clubs want to achieve the victory that allows them to take a breather in this final stretch of the regular role; in the general table we find Fuggerstädter in the thirteenth position with 31 points, while the Koln is eleventh with 34 units in this Bundesliga. At the end of the game we will have the best summary, with the repetition of the goals and the final result. Augsburg vs Cologne.

