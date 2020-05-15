Heiko Herrlich, in a file image FRIEDEMANN VOGEL / EFE

Augsburg coach Heiko Herrlich will miss the Bundesliga restart this weekend for going to buy toothpaste and thus bypassing the strict quarantine rules. Herrlich, recently signed for the position, will not be able to attend this Saturday’s closed-door game against Wolfsburg, the day the season resumes, after a 66-day suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The technician himself regretted his error in a videoconference. He explained that he left the meeting place for a moment to go to the supermarket, with his tracksuit on, seeing that he had run out of toothpaste and a moisturizing skin lotion. With this he failed to comply with the special rules imposed by the German Football League (DFL) for the restart of the season, according to which in the seven days prior to the reopening, the team’s place of concentration cannot be left.

Herrlich’s stumble follows the stir caused by Hertha Berlin player Salomon Kalou, who was removed from the team in early May for having recorded – and posted images later on the Internet – shaking hands with some teammates in the dressing room or while They were preparing to take the tests of the Covid-19.

The German Bundesliga returns this Saturday with many unknowns, beyond sports, due to the challenge of doing it in the midst of de-escalation of the restrictive measures articulated in Germany against the coronavirus. It is intended, in football terms, to settle the duel for the title between Bayern, Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig.

