The entertainment world is undergoing constant changes since we started this new century. Adhering to mobile telephony, which turns out to be the central axis of this article, we have been able to see how our devices are improving their capabilities and specifications to almost approach any type of mid-range or low-end laptop, if not outnumber today. It is true that video games are not enjoyed in the same way on a small screen, but there are solutions to avoid this obstacle.

Just as many entertainment titles are not played perfectly on the screen of a mobile phone, the experience is impossible to carry out with certain exclusive video games for our terminals. The use of augmented reality, how well Pokemon Go knows how to exploit, which you can play from your home this quarantine, It is one of the keys to the game that I bring you in this news and that it is surprisingly interesting, from different points of view.

Social networks as inspiration for a current plot

Go ahead that everything you will read below is data obtained from the video game website in question, called HoloVista, with what still we will have to test how the interaction with the title turns out and check if the forecasts of one of the mobile video games of the year are fulfilled. First of all, you should know that this game will lead us to get into Carmen’s shoes, a photographer who dedicates herself to photographing the interior of a mansion, where she will discover more about the company she works for and about her own being.

This is the first title of the Aconite company and it has an experimental vocation and of disruption that is appreciated in a time of great titles, but a multitude of casual video games that repeat certain formulas and patterns ad nauseam. In a few months, the exact release date is still unknown, those compatible android devices, as well as iOS terminals, they will be able to experience the arrival of a new form of entertainment, polishing the bases that have established the augmented and mixed reality, with some really interesting applications like Google Lens. We are talking, in case I haven’t told you yet, about a social media simulatorWhere your adventure destination will depend on your interaction in different media, as well as what you can find in the different rooms of the house.

We recommend you | All mobiles compatible with ARCore, Google’s augmented reality for Android

This title seems that you can also play with virtual reality glasses, although the creators of the same, Nadya Lev and Star St.Germain, do not want to put any kind of obstacle on other users. Simply using your usual device, you can be part of the dreamlike world that they are finishing. Both creators are very clear about what they have sought with his first foray into this curious scenario:

During the tests we realized that people love cameras. We believe that consistency is found in seeing people with their faces lit when they see a camera for the first time and it takes them a moment to register it. My favorite look is when people have something in front of them that is similar or identical to what the camera is focusing on. We have had users playing quizzes in a hotel and when, in the game, they open an apartment and see a bed, they are also seeing a bed in front of them. It is amazing.

Follow Andro4all