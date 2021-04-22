Auger stops Shapovalov from Barcelona on the fast track and is already in the quarterfinals

04/22/2021 at 1:16 PM CEST

EFE

The canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime He reached the quarterfinals of the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell-Conde de Godó Trophy this Thursday after taking down his compatriot on the fast track Denis Shapovalov (6-2 and 6-3) in one hour and 14 minutes.Auger-Aliassime, number 20 in the ATP ranking and tenth seed in the tournament, he broke his rival’s serve up to three times in the first round, while the seventh seed in Barcelona could only respond with a break when he was already 1-5 down.

Shapovalov, world number 14, also lost his first serve of the second set and conceded a disadvantage that was already insurmountable given the security of his opponent’s serve.

Auger-Aliassime, ward for a few weeks of Toni Nadal, will face in the quarterfinals the winner of the duel between Alex de Miñaur Y Stefanos Tsitsipas, second seed of the Godó.