Auger meets his compatriot Shapovalov in the second round

The canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime, 20, has been cited in the round of 16 of the Count Godó Trophy with his compatriot Denis Shapovalov (22) after beating another emerging youngster in the second round, the Italian Lorenzo Musetti (19), 4-6, 6-3, 6-0 in 2h.05 ‘of play.

Musetti gave off excellent feelings in his victory over Feli lopez (6-4, 6-3) and continued with that dynamic in the first set (4-6), but Auger later rallied the match against an opponent who was weakened in the final stretch due to physical discomfort, hence the clear 6-3 and 6-0 favorable to the Canadian.

Although he does not accompany you these days in Barcelona Toni Nadal has recently joined the technical team of Auger, a tennis player with plenty of skills to establish himself for years among the best in the world.

The Canadian started the season with a final in the tournament Melbourne prior to the Australian Open, but Daniel Evans also deprived him of his first ATP title. Felix has already played seven finals despite his tender 20 years, but he has yet to release his record.

Auger, world No. 20, and Shapovalov (14th) will resolve this Thursday a very interesting match in the round of 16 between two young Canadians called to great heights. Their record is tied (2-2) after Auger’s last win in the third round of the Open d Australia, where the Canadian fell later in the second round before the great revelation of the tournament, the Russian Aslan karatsev.