A new online tournament of a thematic nature is prepared in Super Smash Bros Ultimate Looking ahead to the next weekend, following the tradition of months ago to encourage online participation and keep faithful to the wide audience of this famous crossover, rewarding with new spirits to add to its nostalgic lore of many decades. Although on the previous occasion the topic was focused on those fighters who were part of the cast present in the Wii Super Smash Bros Brawl, it is now the turn of giving a mechanical twist to the combats, equipping any of the characters that We choose with the item Screw Attack -or Jump in Auger or Spiral Attack, as it has been called in successive locations- belonging to the Metroid saga, with which all jumps are made with said spiral attack -the light version, regarding the special upward movement of the intergalactic bounty hunter – all the time. This small modification of rules means that there will be an extra point of difficulty, given that it usually hinders the reactions of the rivals to be able to use this movement all the time.

The Super 3-day tournament #SmashBrosUltimate, “Turn that turns you!” , which starts on 04-17 is somewhat particular: in it, normal jumps turn into Spiral Attacks! The further you go, the better the spirit you get! pic.twitter.com/mCLCFVoKJ7 – Nintendo Spain (@NintendoES) April 15, 2020

This new online tournament will start next Friday April 17th, and it will extend during the corresponding three days of the weekend, as in previous occasions, for those who decide to dare to participate.

