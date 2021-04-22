Auger-Aliassime, Toni Nadal’s pupil, arrives for the first time at Godó’s quarters

Felix Auger-Aliassime, 20 years old and 20th in the world ranking, has won the Canadian derby against his friend Denis Shapovalov, 22 years old and 14th ATP, 6-2 and 6-3 in 1h.19 ‘.

Toni Nadal’s new pupil will make his debut in the quarterfinals of the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell-Conde de Godó Trophy, where the last edition premiered, falling in the second round against the Japanese Kei Nishikori. On Friday he will rival the best of the clash between Stefanos Tsitsipas and Alex de Minaur.

Toni Nadal, who acts as an advisor based on his position as director of the Rafa Nadal Academy, was with the American and his regular coach, the Frenchman Frederic Fontang, in Monte Carlo. He has not traveled to Barcelona. Yes, he will be in the Madrid, Roland Garros and Wimbledon tournaments.

It is Auger’s third win in five games over Shapovalov, who has prevailed in both of his ground games. This time he had his biggest shooting on the surface in favor since ‘Shapo’ was not in Monaco. In addition, the left-hander suffered discomfort in his left shoulder.