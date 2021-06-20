Auger-Aliassime loses another final | Breakpoint

Felix Auger-Aliassime seems to be gagged. The Canadian lost another final, in this case, in doubles. It was in the ATP Halle, next to the Polish Hubert hurkacz and in a tight match. Aliassime and Hurkacz lost in two sets (7-6 and 6-4) before the local Kevin Krawietz and romanian Horia Tecau. It is true that this was only the second final in doubles for the Canadian, and that the first he won. But let’s remember the poor balance he has in individual finals, where he has played up to eight and has yet to win any.