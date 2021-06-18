Auger Aliassime is still at a high level and got into the Halle semi-finals

Felix Auger Aliassime had a clay court tour to oblivion. It did not reap great results and did not finish meeting the expectations it had generated after the announcement of the employment relationship with Toni Nadal. Despite that, he changed the chip on the grass and earned his sixth win in the seven matches he played on this surface (one against Roger Federer). In that sense, it surpassed Marcos Giron by 6-3 and 6-2 from great numbers in his service and, thus, he got into the semifinals of the Halle ATP 500, instance in which he waits for Ugo Humbert or Sebastian Korda.