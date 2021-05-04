Among all the things that ‘Breakfast with Diamonds’ (Stanley Donen, 1961) left us in the retina, beyond that first scene next to Tiffany’s window and one of the most emotional (and catlike) endings in history In cinema, the scene in which Audrey Hepburn sings Moon River is by far one of the sweetest and most tricky performances ever. A song that is a compendium of everything the actress was and that was about to be eliminated from the final version of the film.

THE DATA: Although composer Henri Mancini wrote the song’s lyrics specifically for Audrey Hepburn, in a meeting during the film’s post-production phase, one of Paramount’s managers commented that the first thing they had to do was remove “that stupid song “, alluding to the scene in which Audrey plays Moon River. It was then that the actress got up from her chair and, punching the table, yelled: “Over my corpse!” The song remained in the final version of ‘Breakfast with Diamonds’ and Moon River became one of the most iconic scenes of the film directed by Blake Edwards.

THE FROZEN IMAGE: Each and every shot of Audrey sitting on the windowsill from which her character captivated, acoustic guitar in hand, George Peppard and an entire interior patio that listened to the chords of Moon River. His presence, straddling the rapturousness of that fragile beauty and the naturalness of that iconic towel wrapped around her hair, made it impossible to look away from that ‘angel face’ that four years earlier had starred in the legendary Fred Astaire Stanley Donen film.

THE PHRASE:“Old dream maker, heartbreaker. Wherever you go, I follow your path” (Audrey Hepburn as Holly Golightly)

THE WHY: Because, as Isabel Allende said, death does not exist: “People only die when they forget it.” And because it is in Audrey Hepburn, perhaps more than in another star, where the maxim that good people leave before their time resounds louder than ever.

