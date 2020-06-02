We have made very little progress in the matter of auditing public resources that inhibits corruption and impunity since, in 2018, we considered the Superior Audit of the State of Jalisco (ASEJ) to be freed from the web of interests of the political and governmental class that had her kidnapped for almost a decade.

Two years ago, and after a long time of struggle from civil society organizations, it was possible for the ASEJ to be led by the one with the best profile in experience, capacity and reputation, after an open call and sanctioned by the also recently created Social Participation Committee (CPS) of the State Anti-Corruption System (SEA), and not by the designs of the rulers and factual powers in turn.

With that high expectation, Jorge Ortíz arrived, the current auditor who, although he has not had any indication of corruption and abuses like his predecessor Alonso Godoy Pelayo, his role has been more than discreet, like the rest of the headlines of the dependencies. that make up the SEA, such as the Anticorruption Prosecutor’s Office, the Comptroller’s Office, the Administrative Court, the Judiciary, and the Transparency Institute.

The head of the ASEJ has given little to talk about due to his excessive prudence bordering on paralysis. He did not agree to request any special audits by the multi-millionaire program A Toda Máquina that is under investigation by the SEA, nor did he make any surprise when more recently in Congress they ignored the charges he made to more than twenty municipal public accounts and other agencies.

Therefore, the auditor is urged by a demonstration of muscle that indicates that there are changes in the ASEJ and that it did not arrive there so that everything remains the same. The opportunity to strike that rudder, essential to regain credibility and strength that every respected inspector must have, now has the CPS has claimed to be part of the Monitoring and Evaluation Committee that will monitor the use of the credit of six thousand 200 million of pesos that Congress, in a divided vote, authorized to the government of Enrique Alfaro, and that the majority of deputies subordinated to the Executive have rejected the initiative to audit in real time the expenses for the pandemic of COVID-19.

The ASEJ could be the spearhead of the SEA to make this new debt the most closely watched in history by appealing to what is dictated by the Law of Superior Fiscalization and Accountability of the State of Jalisco and its Municipalities, as well as the Law of Public Debt and Financial Discipline.

Article 13 of the first referred Law establishes, for example, that derived from complaints presented, the auditor can issue an “opinion of origin” and exercise the powers contained in the second, for example in Article 18, which empowers the ASEJ to “request public entities that have obtained some financing (…) information” on the legislative authorization and the contracting process that guarantees the best market conditions, among other aspects.

It remains to be seen, then, if the ASEJ this time does show reflexes or pretend again that they did not see it coming.

