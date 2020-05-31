Suddenly thousands of Dominicans were locked in their houses due to the threat of the coronavirus. Adrian Díaz is one of them. However, this 24-year-old man took advantage of his time, talent and skill to record a miniseries of how one lives in confinement, an audiovisual proposal that interested him beyond Dominican borders.

“Initially the idea was to do something positive in the midst of all this negativity, I suddenly found myself bored at home and decided to do something constructive together with my family members, but I also wanted to do something to make people aware that this was affecting everyone, “Díaz said when speaking with Listín Diario.

His project started several weeks ago, when he took the initiative to record his brother and mother in order to capture in a real and spontaneous way how they were trying to adapt to the new reality that was right on their heels.

“Everything you see in the documentary is quite real, there are hardly many fictitious situations, I wanted to make it as natural as possible, I wanted to project part of what I was feeling at the time, suddenly my routine was drastically affected and I was walking around the house without being able to meet my friends or go out to recreate myself, all that was reduced to Whassap calls and virtual meetings, “said Adrian.

This young filmmaker never thought that his short film “Quarantine” would get as much public acceptance, as he did not think that so many people would identify with him around the world.

“In the beginning the idea was to make a chapter because I saw how people started acting since the quarantine came, everyone was waiting for the news bulletins, people sending a lot of fake news, the voice memos, the same panic of everything the world on the streets; at first I wanted to project all that we were experiencing and that I knew was not just me, after I uploaded the first chapter to YouTube, I saw the comments and my friends encouraged me to continue and I decided to add three more chapters, “Díaz explained.

One of the chapters that touched Adrian the most emotionally was when he was finishing filming chapter three, where his character is imprisoned, which turned out to be a very negative issue and he felt that it was affecting him emotionally, so he decided to give it a spin and close the topic there.

“I felt that it was really affecting me and I did not want that negativity to be present in my project, this is supposed to give some hope and to remember that this happened in 2020, maybe five years from now people will return to seeing and remembering what happened on this date and the most exciting thing is that it was recorded during the quarantine, which gives it reality, “said Diaz.

+ On Spanish TV

Adrian never imagined that several weeks later the executives of the Spanish television channel Beteve would be interested in his project. They immediately carried out all the necessary procedures to be able to transmit the content on their platform.

“This was really a surprise, I did not imagine it, I am incredibly happy and grateful, I did all the corresponding paperwork, sign everything and here we are, it was something that filled me with satisfaction, I still do not believe it,” said the young man. nervously.

During the recording process, Diaz was able to get closer to his family and enjoy something where all the members were included, during the confinement his mother and brother took out some of their art for acting and production.

“It was very fun to record with them, because there were times when I guided them and other times they contributed ideas to me, also in the creation of the effects and lights, there was a scene where I wanted to achieve an effect and my brother had to managing to turn the lights on and off repeatedly or moving the curtains and those kinds of things that ultimately made us laugh a little, “he said.

+ To see it

The documentary is available on YouTube under the name “Quarantine” on the Diaz channel.

The audiovisual proposal will be playing on the Spanish channel Beteve this Sunday, May 31 and June 14 at 6 p.m. Spanish time (12:00 noon in the Dominican Republic).

Adrian studied cinematography at the Autonomous University of Santo Domingo. (UASD). Thanks to his audiovisual skills, he has done several jobs with no intention other than entertainment, but none as “Quarantine”.