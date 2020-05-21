By: Germán Ortiz *

The way in which we entertain ourselves is more personal. Through the screen of our mobile devices and hearing aids we have access to an ever-widening multimedia world, at any time and practically from anywhere.

The increase in entertainment channels clearly reflects this trend. For example, 1.9 billion users log into YouTube; Netflix, for its part, reported that at the end of 2019 it had 200 million subscribers worldwide. In the music streaming market, Spotify had 108 million subscribers last June.

Although not everything is video and music. There are other niches that, although they do not reach such high levels of audience, are growing in a discreet but significant way: audiobooks and podcasts. According to Deloitte’s Technology, Media, and Telecommunications Predictions 2020 study, the global audiobook market is projected to reach a market value of $ 3.5 billion by 2020, while the podcast market will hit the $ 1,100 million.

In the United States alone, it is estimated that in 2018, about 73 million people had listened to at least one audiobook a year; in China this figure amounted to 350 million. Globally, the total number of listeners exceeds 500 billion.

Among them are individuals who are more convenient to listen to an audiobook, such as students, researchers or executives, since their daily activities do not leave them enough time to devote to reading, as well as minors who still cannot read. Long commuting times in cities with serious traffic problems and visually impaired people are also factors that tip the scales towards listening to the recording of books.

Now, the profitability of audiobooks comes from two main sources: from readers who purchase them by direct purchase, or from those who download them from monthly subscription services. In the first case, they can spend between $ 20 and $ 30 dollars; in the second, the fee they pay ranges from $ 9 to $ 15 dollars.

This means that a person can pay between $ 370 and $ 600 pesos, which can seem relatively expensive, and is due to the fact that aspects such as narration, recording, editing, mastering, and even promotion are included in the production. Expenses can go up considerably if a celebrity lends his voice to make a title more attractive. Even so, its growth is expected to be in the order of 25% per year.

The setting for podcasts is relatively different. It is estimated that in 2019 there were 700,000 podcast series worldwide, with 29 million episodes, which were available at no cost. As mentioned in the beginning, this niche could reach a value of $ 1,100 million this year and exceed $ 3,300 million by 2025.

To do so, the podcast industry must drive its growth worldwide, engage new audiences, and monetize its broad listening base. Revenue can come from advertising and sponsorships, subscriptions, events, merchandise, marketing, contracts, and even donations.

And it was not until the middle of the last decade that podcasters realized that their products could generate income. In fact, they were not initially concerned with recouping the investment because production costs were relatively low.

There are still challenges to overcome, such as the large number of free podcasts that are available and whose quality is indisputable, the radio stations that make their most representative programs podcasts, as well as the companies that generate specialized content.

And let’s not forget the thousands of people who produce their own podcasts, recorded with their cell phones and computers, and who publish on platforms such as SoundCloud, Spotify, Ivoox and Speaker, among others, to which audiences around the world have access.

In the future, we will see audiobooks and podcasts will continue to claim their place as potential entertainment options on a global scale. They are moving from being niche products to becoming relevant markets in their own right and proving they are here to stay.

This is just one of the trends presented by the TMT Predictions study in its 2020 edition, what else will await us in the coming years?

Contact:

Germán Ortiz is Lead Partner of Clients & Industries in Consulting, Deloitte México

The opinions expressed are the sole responsibility of their authors and are completely independent of the position and editorial line of Forbes Mexico.