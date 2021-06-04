Audio-Technica ATH-CK3TW: a taste for bass

Other true wireless headphones more? Bearing the Audio-Technica stamp, they can’t be a bunch. We tell you both its virtues and its points for improvement.

Audio-Technica is a brand well recognized by sound experts because, throughout its extensive history, it has presented very interesting products for the audiophile world. The good thing about this is that, when it launches proposals to the consumer market, they take advantage of technologies from this premium world at an affordable price. Is it the case of these true wireless? Let’s see.

Design

Button type (without ‘stick’, we mean), they are available in white, black, blue and orange-red (these last two versions, difficult to find). Its oval shape is not free but is intended to conform to the reliefs of the ears. The stem has a blunt length, so it fits well into the outer ear.

Touch

These Audio-Technica ATH-CK3TW have touch controls to manage the basic functions: play / pause, track forward / backward, volume control, and answer / end calls. They also have an ear sensor, meaning that the music stops when you take off the headphones and, once you put them back on, they resume playing.

Autonomy

On paper, the CK3TWs offer up to 6 hours of continuous playback on a single full battery charge. Their case-charger gives them an additional 24 hours. The charging of this case is via USB-C; the total time it takes to fully feed is about 2 hours.

Sound and extras

The CK3TWs are only compatible with the aptX high resolution codec, that is, interesting if you use Android, neither fu nor fa if your mobile is iPhone; they also understand the SBC format. With 5.8mm drivers, their manufacturer claims they have been designed to perform especially well with bass. They are compatible with Google Assistant and Siri, as well as include Qualcomm’s cVc (Clear Voice Capture) to optimize call clarity.

Gadget opines

Their overall size is balanced, so they do not stand out in the eyes of those around you, nor are they in danger of being easily lost. The length of the stem is striking, which benefits the passive reduction of ambient noise.

Touchpads work well and it takes you little time to get the hang of the number of keystrokes for each function.

Regarding autonomy, our tests have witnessed an average of a little more than 6 hours, which is very good according to the extensive competition that these true wireless have in their price range. Fast charging is not one of its virtues, since it takes almost half an hour for you to listen to a little more than an hour of music.

The quality of the calls is one of its remarkable aspects, both in the caller’s voice clarity and –as we have been told- ours when we answer (and vice versa, of course).

The water resistance can be greatly improved since they only accredit IPX2 and, beware, Audio-Technica itself warns that the tip / section that is inserted into the ear is not waterproof. In short, try not to expose them to rain or excess sweat, just in case.

The CK3TWs sound great, especially on bass-heavy melodies. Indeed, in this scenario, they impress: they are powerful bass but very well treated and that are physically transmitted to the environment of the ear and ear. Can it be a nuisance for some users? Sure, but they just have to reduce their level in the mobile equalizer. We also really liked these true wireless that, from the same song, know how to efficiently recover tones that in other headphones of a similar category pass by. As for the mid and high frequencies, they appear natural, with an obvious sense of space, in our opinion, a hint of pleasantly reverberated. Of course, if there is excess treble, they tend to plaster the reproduction somewhat, but it is not an unforgivable sin.

In summary, the Audio-Technica are well-built headphones, with their own and extra generous autonomies, and that offer high-quality sound, especially in its bass chapter. Obviously, if you are looking for true wireless with ANC (active noise cancellation technology), these CK3TW are not for you, although it should be emphasized that the passive reduction of the environment is especially diligent. In light of all this, its price of 80 euros round is not that it is not in line with the performance of the product, on the contrary, it seems to us that they offer a global sound quality that in other brands means more euros. Given the competitive market for this type of product, this is undoubtedly a quality to take into account. Yes, the ATH-CK3TW is one of the current budget wireless options with better sound, although they should improve in IP and fast charging.

We also like Bluetooth 5.0: wide range and low energy consumption. Effectiveness of magnets when placing the headphones in the case.We don’t like it eitherIn principle, they are not compatible with the general Audio-Technica app. Some Gadget Lab members find them uncomfortable to wear and fall off (having tried various pads).

Audio-Technica ATH-CK3TW: Technical Features

Frequency response 20 – 20,000 Hz Sensitivity 98 dB / mW Impedance 16 ohms Weight 4.7 gr each

Audio-Technica ATH-CK3TW: 79 euros (price as of January 2021)

www.audio-technica.com