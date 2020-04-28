Why we recommend it: Because they are proposals to encourage listening and imagination in these times of quarantine where books take on a new dimension for the entertainment and enrichment of young children.

The entertainer Caro Ibarra, the sports journalist Antonella Valderrey, the singer Isa Aladro, the actress Jimena Frontera and the pediatrician Carla Orsini are some of the references who became “children’s storytellers” through the proposal of Once Upon A Time Audiocounts, through which children can listen to different stories, classic and modern. To Gaby, kindergarten teacher and “official” narrator of the proposal -which stands out for her Argentine accent-, mom instagramers, such as Mamá Multiplicada, Los Talleres de Mamá, and teachers such as María Belén Maquieira were also added. Every week they present two new stories narrated especially for their Instagram account (@habiaunavezcountes).

Look also

“This initiative arose to collaborate with parents and offer them a source of entertainment at a time when they have to work from home and care for their children at the same time,” he summarized. White dew, from Once upon a time. “It is also designed considering a responsible use of technology so that children only have to focus on listening and recreating each of the stories and characters in their minds.”

Once Upon a Time, free audio stories recorded with an Argentine accent, share lists of stories narrated by gardening teachers and influencers. On Instagram, and also on Spotify and You Tube.

Look also

Ready stories in lists

All the audio stories are also available on Spotify and on YouTube so that anyone can listen to them from the cell phone. Some recommendations from Once Upon A Time for children to go through this quarantine in an entertaining and dynamic way:

– Tales for Quarantine: it is a list with ten audio stories. Some of her titles are Pedro and the Wolf, My Polka Dot Dress, The Princess and the Wind and the Nutcracker, I don’t want to be a Princess, I want to be a Zoologist, My Mom is an Electrician (these last three belong to the collection of Women Publishing Bookstore ).

– Tales to Sleep the Nap: it has 15 audio stories among which you can listen: Have a Bear, Your Guardian Monster, My Mom Driving the Subway, A Wolf Not Very Fierce, The Birth of the Sun and the Moon, Walk Cuckoo, The Little Mermaid, among others.

– Stories to Enjoy at Home: in this list there are 30 songs that are completed with some of the classics most listened to by boys such as: The Three Little Pigs, Little Red Riding Hood, Peter Pan, Goldilocks, Snow White, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, Beauty and the Beast, The Princess and the Toad, among others.

– You can also listen to Tales for Adventurous Children with an Argentine accent and the playlist Fables for Adventurous Children, with stories and legends in Latin Spanish.

Proposals to encourage listening and imagination in these times of quarantine.

“When choosing a story, the main thing is to stimulate the imagination through stories, which create characters and can be entertained,” says Rocío. “Each story we choose has a message, a teaching and we believe that they work as tools to address, for example, social, identity, cultural, values, etc. We have classic stories that we have adapted and modernized, all with stories that allow us to teach values ​​and deal with issues such as migration, death, fear or diversity, “says Rocío.

Look also

Look also

TOPICS THAT APPEAR IN THIS NOTE