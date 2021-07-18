Audio Pro – great sound that lasts over time

One of the emblematic brands of hi-fi audio offers you its self-powered speakers and multiroom systems. They surprise for their sound quality according to their size.

Since its inception, the Swedish company Audio Pro has been a specialist in developing small speakers that, nevertheless, offer a powerful and magnificent sound. They are 43 years of research and innovation in hi-fi audio. For example, his patent is ACE-Bass technology, capable of generating very powerful bass from really small speakers. Other objectives of Audio Pro are, on the one hand, the careful design of its products; on the other, their durability, that is, they last for many years offering an excellent sound experience.

Versatile multiroom speakers

G10: talk to him

The new G10 is a wireless speaker compatible with voice control using Google Assistant, so you can ask any questions, set an appointment, make lists or control connected home gadgets. In addition, using AirPlay 2 and Google Cast, you can be part of a multiroom system, to create a soundtrack at home

on a whim.

C3: up to 15 hours of autonomy

This compact speaker stands out for its versatility: you can take it wherever you want or integrate it into a multi-room audio structure. Whatever its role, it delivers astonishing audio quality. With WiFi, Bluetooth, Spotify

Connect, web radio, presets …

C10 MkII – 80w Class D digital amplifier

An evolution of the award-winning C10, it is one of the latest releases from Audio Pro (April this year), a speaker compatible with both Audio Pro multiroom systems and AirPlay 2 and Google Cast. Another of its virtues is the ability to improve sound quality in streaming mode, without forgetting its magnificent design. It is available in black, gray and white, with a mesh front fastened with hidden magnets.

C5: control via mobile app

It is an interesting option to pair it with the CD player or the turntable but, on its own, it also fills the room with a powerful sound, with deep bass … epic. A small stereo Bluetooth speaker, with a multiroom vocation and all streaming services.

Wireless Portable Speakers

BT5: understated design for hyper clean sound

It takes up much less than a shoebox, yet the BT5 is a very powerful active Bluetooth speaker, delivering crisp, clean sound along with deep bass. With a minimalist but robust design, it is made with high quality materials: premium fabric grille and wooden structure (in Driftwood, Walnut and Black finishes). It is perfect for streaming music from any source both wirelessly and via cable.

T3 +: a ‘little’ that sounds big

This small wireless speaker with Bluetooth 4.0 sets a new standard for portable audio. Very easy to handle, with an elegant design, incredible sound and one of the best batteries on the market, that you can even charge your mobile. Because, pay attention to its autonomy, of no less than 30 hours.

Stereo multiroom

A26 – A36

This pair of speakers (A26 on the left and A36 on the right) are ideal to accompany the television, acting as a sound bar: surround and immersive stereo audio. But they are also perfect as the main music system for the living room: analog and digital connections, WiFi, multiroom, Spotify Connect, etc. They can be combined with the SW-10 subwoofer.

www.audiopro.com

www.sitandb.com