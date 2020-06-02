Listen now ‘El paseíllo del Tron’ on Tuesday June 2 in “Herrera en COPE”, presented by Carlos Herrera. Presented by Carlos Herrera, the most listened to communicator on Spanish radio, it is a morning program that airs on COPE, Monday through Friday, from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m., and is followed by more than two and a half million listeners each day, according to the EGM. Throughout its seven-hour duration, Herrera at COPE follows the news of the day to the minute, in full swing, takes the pulse of the markets and the international chronicle, interviews the protagonists of the news and, also, invites enjoy the more playful and relaxed side of life, hand in hand with the always genuine humor and gift of people of Carlos Herrera.

This season Pilar García Muñiz joins. Professional well known and recognized by the audience participates in the first part of the program, in the section from 6 to 10 hours, when, Herrera in COPE ’reviews the morning news. Carlos Dávila recounts at 06:30 what nobody else dares in “El trino del concciso” and the first “Editing Coffee” is still taken by Herrera at 7:30 with Jorge Bustos and Pilar García de la Granja and. At 8.15 am, Antonio Naranjo opens the door to the best analysts in a plural gathering, where all points of view and sensibilities fit: Ignacio Camacho, José María Gay de Liébana, Antonio San José, Joaquín Leguina, Carmen Torres, Sonsoles Ónega , Ana Isabel Martín, Gloria Lomana, Paco Rosell, Bieito Rubido, Miquel Jiménez or José María Fidalgo look for the turns and the meaning of the informative topics of the day with plurality, from moderation and with an informative and close language.

Intelligent entertainment and humor continue throughout the morning, starting at 10 am, with ‘Los Fósforos’ and Jon Uriarte, loaded with stories and curious interviews. Also on Fridays is ‘Radio Carlitos’, a section of resounding success and one of the classics of the program. Goyo González or María José Navarro are also in charge of putting the relaxed point on the program. At 12:00, Jon Uriarte takes over for the last hour loaded with stories and curious interviews.

This season, COPE listeners can also enjoy the section “Psychopaths” with Diego Martín, “The Mystery” with Javier Sierra, “The contempt of language” with Professor Vilches or “I will explain it to you dad” with Alberto Herrera .

Download the new COPE app for free and try all the news. Now available for free for iPhone and Android, with new features. All programs, stations and news. With the possibility of receiving notifications on your mobile. The application for iOS and Android can be downloaded completely free of charge through the App Store and Google Play.

Also, if you like sports, we recommend the Game Time application for the App Store and Android.