Audi won 2,739 million in 2020, 43% less

Madrid

Thursday, March 18, 2021 – 11:58

The German brand Audi announces more electric models to unseat Tesla. The Audi Q4 e-tron arrive in April.



Audi e-tron GT. Results. Volkswagen Group plans to increase operating margin to 7% -8% in 2022

The car firm Audi posted an operating profit of 2,739 million euros in 2020, representing a 43% drop compared to 4,509 million it earned in 2019. For this year, the company, owned 99.7% by the Volkswagen group, anticipates moderate optimism, based on the rate of vaccination worldwide.

Audi sold 1.69 million vehicles worldwide, 8% less than the 1.84 million that it sold in 2019. In this way, its income remained at 49,973 million euros, 10.2% less than the 55,680 million that it invoiced in 2019.

The Audi’s operating margin stands at 5.5%, well below 8.1% that you recorded in the preceding year.

“After the collapse of demand for automobiles in all regions of the world, stability returned to the markets at the end of the year, first in China, then in Europe and also in the United States. In the fourth quarter, we were finally able to conclude the year with a record number of deliveries: it was the most successful quarter in the company’s history, “added Markus Duesmann, CEO of Audi.

2021

Looking ahead to 2021, Audi expects a recovery in the world economy, although subject to the evolution of the pandemic, so it views this year with “cautious optimism”, with the aim of continuing the momentum of the fourth quarter of 2020 and growing “significantly” compared to the previous year, as indicated the brand’s chief financial officer, Arno Antlitz.

Therefore, expect a increase in sales and revenues compared to 2020 and achieve an operating margin of between 7% and 9%, be close to your goals of positioning with a margin of between 9% and 11%.

Still, Audi has indicated that everything will depend on the evolution of the pandemic this year and the supply of semiconductors, which is forcing many car companies around the world to stop their factories.

Electrification

Audi’s bet will focus on digitization and electrification with an outlay of 15,000 million euros in the next two years. Audi has three 100% electric models on the market, the e-tron, e-tron GT and the Q2 e-tron long battle (this one for China only) and next month launch the Q4 e-tron. They will be followed by Q4 e-tron Sportback.

Audi will also unveil in the next Shanghai Motor Show a saloon based on the PPE platform (Premium Platform Electric), developed jointly with Porsche for larger battery-powered vehicles. The new Audi will fight to dethrone Tesla’s hegemony with the Model S and Model 3.

Likewise, Markus Duesmann announced that the brand’s headquarters plant in Ingolstadt (Germany) will manufacture, since 2022, a new 100% electric model, the SUV Audi Q6 e-tron.

