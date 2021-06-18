Audi will stop making cars with diesel or gasoline engines in 2026

According to the German media, Audi has confirmed that they will stop manufacturing cars with combustion engines in 2026, and that all vehicles manufactured after that date will have 100% electric motors. Therefore, five years from now, Audi will not make cars with diesel or gasoline engines. Considering that the company has confirmed that its vehicles will be fully electric, we also do not expect to see hybrid cars within the deadline that the firm has set.

The company, which is part of the Volkswagen Group, reported last March that will not develop new internal combustion engines. Therefore, it was to be expected that they had just announced a leap to electric vehicles. Audi already has several electric models in its catalog. The Audi Q4 e-tron is one of its latest models. It is a vehicle with an electric motor, manufactured with the MEB platform and with up to 520 kilometers of autonomy.

Volkswagen is one of the companies that more interest is showing for electric mobility. In fact, the German firm, which already has some electric models on the market, has been compared to Tesla on many occasions. The company even wanted to adopt a working mechanic similar to that of Elon Musk’s company to, in the words of Herbert Diess, Volkswagen CEO, “catch up with Tesla in terms of technology by 2024.”

Audi announces an important step for the future of electric mobility, but it does not seem to be enough

Audi is the only company in its segment that is betting heavily on electric mobility. Its competitors, such as BMW, which also market electric vehicles, confirmed in an interview with Autonews, that combustion engines will remain essential for at least the next 30 years.

Spain, one of the countries with the highest production of vehicles in all of Europe, has shown its interest in the expansion of electric cars. The Government presented the MOVES III Plan, an aid plan for the purchase of electric vehicles that, unfortunately, does not finish starting. According to data from the European Environment Agency, only 0.75% of the country’s cars are electric. In Norway, on the other hand, the percentage rises to 46%.

