Audi: “We went from a historical emergency to a more predictable economic crisis”

Tuesday, May 25, 2021

Jos Miguel Aparicio, director of Audi Spain, expects the market to grow “two digits” in 2021

Jos Miguel Aparicio, director of Audi in Spain, is optimistic for the second part of the year regarding the improvement of the market but insists: “We will grow at a two-digit rate but we will not get the 2019 data back.”

Although the figures of two years ago do not recover, as vaccination progresses, the situation normalizes. “We went from the historical emergency environment to a crisis that would already be more economic, with which we entered a more predictable crisis model, that we have already driven on other occasions and, above all, more predictable, “explains Aparicio.

“If we give the plan Moves III and the vaccination rate continues stable, we will be able to grow. “Of course, it recognizes that” the lack of chips does not help to normalize growth. “And not only of semiconductors, the Mercedes-Benz factory in Vitoria will stop this Tuesday because You get a piece that is made in Macedonia.

Despite this negative factor, car brands do not stop launching new models on the market. This is the case of Audi that last week showed the Audi e-tron GT 100% electric and this week shows the Audi Q5 Sportback that starts from a price of just under 56,000 euros.

Good first trimester

Aparicio recalls that the brand has presented very good numbers in the first quarter of the year. Audi delivered 215,000 cars in Europe, 21% more, another 215,000 in China, plus 66%, and 79,000 in the US, where it also grew 66%.

Thanks to these sales, Audi generated 1.4 billion euros of operating profit and an operating margin of 10%, above the forecast of between 7 and 9% estimated for the ensign of the four rings. “We have also generated a cash flow of 3,000 million to meet the investments.”

These are 15,000 million to electrify the range and 3,000 million for digitization between now and 2025. Audi will launch 20 electrified models and 40% of its sales will be electrified in that year.

The two mentioned launches will be joined next month by the Audi Q4 e-tron, which will have its derivative Sportback in September. “This is a very important model for us at the volume level”. Being Audi’s most affordable pure electric and falling short of the Audi e-tron and e-tron Sportback.

The Q4 e-tron falls into the mid-size SUV segment and the fact that it also has a Sportback body is based “on the fact that customers want this sportier silhouette every time. 51% of the e-tron we sell are Sportback “, according to Aparicio.

“It is more in In Q3, 57% of customers choose the Sportback version and, in the recently released Q5, 45% of the orders are Sportback “, says the director of Audi.

Plug-in hybrid

Another trend that Aparicio highlights is that “companies are choosing the plug-in hybrid version more. Continuing with the Q5 Sportback, 20% of the requests are PHEV“.

But remember that “combustion engines will continue to be important for the brand beyond 2025, because if that year 40% of what we sell will be electrified, the rest will be combustion variants.”

In fact, the Audi Q5 Sportback comes with two engines diesel, one of gasoline, two plug-in hybrids, in addition to SQ5 diesel biturbo. The plug-in hybrid versions, called TFSIe by the brand, have the Zero emissions label from the DGT; the rest when carrying a 12 or 48 volt battery, are ECO.

