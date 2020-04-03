The four-ring firm plans to build a battery factory in Ingolstadt, Germany to support its future cars.

Audi, the signature of cars German, is determined to compete fully in the sector of the electric vehicles, but it will not only do so by manufacturing the units, as it intends to manufacture the batteries that they will use their cars and that they will give them an advantage in the market.

The company contemplates that with this action it can sustain the batteries that would be used to the next 20 new electric cars that it plans to launch in the next five years.

The commitment to electric mobility is not only about Audi, well Volkswagen Group (to which Audi belongs) plans to invest a large amount of money in electric mobility in the coming years, a figure that is undoubtedly surprising: 60,000 million euros between now and 2024.

While, Audi currently markets the Audi e-tron and soon the e-tron Sportback, two high-end electric SUVs, the German manufacturer plans to launch 20 new electric models in the next five years.

Audi’s current electric models, and the upcoming Audi e-tron GT, will have batteries supplied by LG Chem, a Korean company that has become an Audi partner that is the world’s largest battery manufacturer, however, does not escape the collapse by not being able to supply all the batteries that are requested.

For this reason, several automakers have had to cut production on their cars, including Audi e-tron. To prevent this from happening again, Audi has a plan: to build its own battery factory in Ingolstadt, the city where it is based.

According to the portal The Guru, the sale has not yet been carried out officially, but this factory could be included in Audi’s economic plan for the development of electric cars, for which it will invest 12,000 million euros. At the moment little data is known about it, although the source points out that Audi will assemble the batteries but the cells will continue to be supplied by LG Chem.

Without a doubt, the lack of battery supply forces automakers to seek exclusive alliances or plan their own factories. It is the case of PSA Group, which will manufacture the batteries, motors and transmissions of its electric cars so as not to depend on third parties and, incidentally, to be more profitable. Or from Volkswagen itself: although it currently supplies LG Chem batteries, from 2024 it will be the manufacturer itself who manufactures them together with Northvolt, a Swedish company in which Volkswagen invested € 900 million last year.

