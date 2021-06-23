Audi sets deadline for its combustion engine production: 2026

The plans that Audi has for its future are nothing new. The German brand wants to expand its electric range (e-tron) to 20 models in 2025. It is not the only challenge for which there is a date in Ingolstadt: according to Automobilwoche and the German newspaper Sueddeutsche Zeitung, Audi will stop manufacturing combustion engines in 2026. A much more radical bet than the cautious steps of its rivals BMW and Mercedes. The information, collected by Automotive News Europe, indicates that Audi will finalize the development of new models of internal combustion engines by the end of 2026. Thereafter, the German manufacturer will focus solely on fully electric transmissions. A decision that was announced by Markus Duesmann, CEO of the brand, at a meeting at the Ingolstadt headquarters.

The latest combustion model

Although Audi plans to stop production of new gasoline, diesel and even hybrid cars, Its new models launched until 2026 will continue to be manufactured and sold until the early 2030s. After that time, the Germans will become a manufacturer of purely electric vehicles.

What will the latest model with internal combustion engine built by Audi? All bets are on the Audi Q8, which will be launched in 2026 with an electric variant: the Audi Q8 e-tron. However, as we explained before and according to the Handelsblatt business newspaper citing anonymous Audi sources, the engine will continue to be produced until 2032.

Torque Splitter: the ace in the sleeve of the new Audi RS 3 to be the best Hot Hatch

The new Audi RS 3 is very close to being presented in detail, but first …

The future is electric

It is not the only question on the table: doubts about the future of some models float in the air. The information from Automobilwoche points out that both the successor of the Audi A3 and the Audi A4 will be electric and, therefore, its place would be occupied by the A3 e-tron and the A4 e-tron. The evolution of the Audi A5 and Audi A6 models will follow a similar calendar, according to what is collected in the pages of the Handelsblatt.

Not surprisingly, in Ingolstadt they have already announced that among their novelties is the launch of the A6 e-tron. At the Shanghai Auto Show we could already see the prototype of this model, which would have a 100 kWh battery that would give it a range of more than 700 kilometers. After the Audi Q6 e-tron (which will arrive in the second half of 2022), it will be the brand’s second vehicle built on the PPE platform developed together with Porsche. Of course, the electric variant of the premium saloon will arrive in early 2023 and will be accompanied by versions powered by combustion engines.

Tesla and Porsche, you have reason to worry: Audi e-tron GT, we have already tested it (+ Video)

Audi already has its rival for the Tesla Model S and Porsche Taycan, it …