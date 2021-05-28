Audi says no, that Lamborghini is not for sale. Is it true …?

There is a wise saying that goes: “So much does the jug go to the source that in the end it breaks”. Words are not enough for a good person to understand, and this “well-intentioned” statement could well be applied to the Volkswagen Group. And you will ask yourself, for what reason? Very easy: to the ups and downs that it is giving with the firms that form it and the internal restructuring that it has been doing for some time. The last one: the possible sale of Lamborghini and Bugatti.

That if it is true, that if it is a lie and, in the end, we will get a huge surprise. A few hours ago we learned that a Swiss investment fund would have made a firm offer to take over Lamborghini. The amount they would have put on the table would be about 7,500 million euros. Not in vain, it seems that there will be no transaction. At least it’s what he said Audi, firm in charge of ensuring the integrity of the Italian.

According to Audi, there are no discussions about the possible sale, or not, of Lamborghini

In this case, the medium that echoes this “reversal” is Automotive News. This medium does not cite sources (with name and surname) but indicates that an Audi spokesperson has indicated that…

“This is not a topic for discussion within the group” […] “Lamborghini is not for sale”

And up to here we can read. However, Automotive News indicates (through its subsidiary Automobilwoche) that there will be news. It refers to that Quantum group, together with the British investment firm Centricus , you plan present a “Intention letter”. We do not know what this procedure means, but we would not be surprised if it was a public and firm offer before the heads of the Volkswagen Group, Audi and Lamborghini.

Lamborghini would already have a price according to the offer made to the Volkswagen Group

We will have to see how events unfold, especially since nothing is closed. As much as Audi says it is not going to sell the Italian firm, everything could change. Above all, taking into account that last November the German consortium pointed out that both Lamborghini and Ducati could go public and even be sold. Shortly after, barely a month, he canceled the plans, but who says they could have backed off?

Bugatti seems to have one foot outside the German group, now Rimac is getting closer and closer. For its part, Porsche is doing the “envelope” to the Croatian firm as it buys its shares. The mess is remarkable, but it’s a matter of time before the truth is known.

Source – Automotive News